News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Grace' inquiry into sexual abuse case of disabled girl expected to be delayed again

'Grace' inquiry into sexual abuse case of disabled girl expected to be delayed again
Despite being uncomfortable with allowing another extension, Mr McGrath is understood to be minded to seek Cabinet approval to grant the extension.
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, May 08, 2020 - 08:37 AM

The State inquiry into the sexual abuse case of a disabled girl, known as ‘Grace’, is likely to be delayed again, as the Cabinet is today expected to approve another extension to its work.

The Inquiry, headed up by barrister Marjorie Farrelly, was established after the Irish Examiner in 2015 and 2016 revealed the scale of abuse against the girl and 46 other children and young adults who stayed at a foster home in Waterford.

Junior health minister Finian McGrath has been contacted by Ms Farrelly who has requested another extension to allow her and her team conclude their work on the complex inquiry.

Despite being uncomfortable with allowing another extension, Mr McGrath is understood to be minded to seek Cabinet approval to grant the extension.

In 2017, Grace was awarded €6.3m by the High Court for the failures of the State to properly care for her. In Grace’s case, she languished in the home for almost 14 years, after an original decision to remove her from the home was overturned.

The government commissioned lawyer Conor Dignam to produce a report into the foster home which outlined a series of significant failures in the care of Grace and the other children.

READ MORE

Parts of Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised post Covid-19 reports say

One of the more serious things Dignam’s report included is the circumstance as to how Grace was left in the foster home in 1996 despite an earlier decision to remove her from the home.

It is known that the foster father of Grace directly lobbied Michael Noonan when he was minister for health, claiming she was in a “happy and secure” home.

The Farrelly commission was set up in May 2017 and it was estimated that its work would be completed within a year. The commission was scheduled to deliver its final report this month, but that will now not happen.

The commission has delivered five interim reports, the last of which was last May and included reasons of continuing investigations as to why the inquiry was taking so long.

The investigation has been dogged by complaints from the families of the alleged victims who have hit out at the “overly adversarial” and “hostile” atmosphere at the inquiry.

Ms Farrelly is said to have raised issues about experiencing difficulty in taking testimony from those affected as many are non-verbal.

READ MORE

Gay man who was told ‘don’t catch anything over the weekend’ awarded €8k for sexual harassment

More on this topic

Grace inquiry leaves witness in ‘dire financial situation’Grace inquiry leaves witness in ‘dire financial situation’

Interview delays and discovery of thousands of new files postpones 'Grace' findings until May 2020Interview delays and discovery of thousands of new files postpones 'Grace' findings until May 2020

Grace probe delayed due to scale of findingsGrace probe delayed due to scale of findings

Unending, inconclusive public inquiries another form of abuseUnending, inconclusive public inquiries another form of abuse


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Grace scandal

More in this Section

Leaving Cert set to be cancelled and replaced with predictive gradesLeaving Cert set to be cancelled and replaced with predictive grades

Teenager’s bail revoked in minutes over threatening witnessTeenager’s bail revoked in minutes over threatening witness

Burglar with 16 prior convictions caught after hiding under stairsBurglar with 16 prior convictions caught after hiding under stairs

Two people arrested in aggravated burglary investigationTwo people arrested in aggravated burglary investigation


Lifestyle

From wanting God to use his super powers to banish the virus, to going bowling for 10 days straight when everything returns to ‘normal’, Susan O’Shea finds out what children really think of Covid-19, what it feels like to be in lockdown for so long, the stresses of sibling rivalry, and what kids miss the mostLife in lockdown: I’m a kid... get me out of here!

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »