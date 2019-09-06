News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

GRA urges Govt to reveal plans for manning 208 border crossings in no-deal Brexit

GRA urges Govt to reveal plans for manning 208 border crossings in no-deal Brexit
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, September 06, 2019 - 05:19 PM

Frontline gardaí say plans need to be urgently published on how the organisation is going to police the border and staff checkpoints in a crash-out Brexit.

The Garda Representative Association said this blueprint must set out the personnel, accommodation, vehicle and equipment requirements in a no-deal scenario.

GRA Vice President Frank Thornton also said that staffing problems, identified by the Policing Authority, in specialist squads, including armed support units along the border, were part of a wider staffing problem.

“In Ballybofey [Donegal], a station of up to 30 gardaí, there is no patrol car, so how are we going to get patrol cars for the 208 border crossings?” he asked.

His comments come as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said checks on goods and live animals from the North were likely to be required “near the border”.

The Taoiseach said while he feared a no-deal he said he was “prepared for it”.

The erection of physical border infrastructure has been identified by police, north and south, as posing a security threat from dissident republicans and that the posts would require a policing presence or patrols.

Mr Thornton said the Taoiseach's remarks posed all sorts of hard questions: “The Taoiseach said he has fears of a no-deal, but is he prepared, but is State security prepared?

“We have not seen any briefing document regarding no-deal, no strategy or plans. What is proposed?”

“And the Taoiseach said there would be border checks – they are going to have to be manned. We are already threadbare in terms of numbers.”

Mr Thornton asked was the policing response going to be like that to the Foot and Mouth crisis in 2001.

“We have 208 border crossings. Can we sustain the policing we had back then? Absolutely not and local people will suffer.”

He called for Garda HQ to detail its plans: “We need to open consultation immediately. Our members are primarily affected. There needs to be plans setting out the requirements in vehicles, accommodation, resources, personnel, equipment and where they are going to come from.”

Mr Thornton said the issue of personnel was also reflected in a report of the Policing Authority, published on Thursday.

It said staffing problems were hitting key garda specialist units, including regional armed support units, the national fraud squad, divisional units tasked with investigating sexual and domestic violence and regional cybercrime units.

The report said the Armed Support Unit for the Northern Region was “facing pressures” because it was needed in Louth, due to the Drogheda feud.

It said this meant the ASU for the Western Region was also having to cover Donegal and other parts of the Northern Region.

READ MORE

Brexit has kept this Government in power, claim Social Democrats

A new ASU for Cavan was not yet come on stream with widespread uncertainty as to when it will be operational.

Mr Thornton said: “The issues raised in the Policing Authority report is part of a wider issue of staffing - it's all connected. With all the recruitment, which is welcome, we are still not at the staffing level of 2010, before the embargo.”

He said it was positive that gardaí were getting promotional opportunities and lateral movement into specialist units, but said the regular frontline units “need to be back-filled”.

More on this topic

Brexit has kept this Government in power, claim Social DemocratsBrexit has kept this Government in power, claim Social Democrats

A Brexit timeline: Your guide to what could happen next?A Brexit timeline: Your guide to what could happen next?

Opinion: Irish SMEs face a once in a generation challenge irrespectve of what form Brexit takesOpinion: Irish SMEs face a once in a generation challenge irrespectve of what form Brexit takes

House of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal BrexitHouse of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal Brexit

BrexitIrelandgardaiUKEUborderTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Beef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threatBeef price protests escalate in some areas despite agreement to remove legal threat

Ian Paisley slams claim his father funded UVF bomb as ‘complete poppycock’Ian Paisley slams claim his father funded UVF bomb as ‘complete poppycock’

Final phase of €144m drainage project to begin in Cork HarbourFinal phase of €144m drainage project to begin in Cork Harbour

Marine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowningMarine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowning


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

There are many advantages to growing this tasty fruit, says Fiann Ó NualláinRaspberry ripples: Planting and picking the tasty treat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »