GRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaults

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 07:43 AM

Over 50 gardaí missed at least a month of work last year after being seriously assaulted on duty.

According to Freedom of Information figures, a total of 162 officers missed at least a day because of an attack with 52 being out for over a month.

Seven were out of action for more than six months - with 19 Gardaí sustaining bone fractures.

Jim Mulligan, the president of the Garda Representative Association, says officers need body cameras to protect themselves:

"There is evidence out there that they reduce the number of assaults because they are a deterrent," he said.

Mr Mulligan also said that police having tasers in the UK also works - even if they don't have to use them.

"The taser use in the likes of the UK for example would show that most use of the taser is just the red light on it being pointed at someone and the taser itself isn't employed but it has a deterrent effect."

About half of the officers received bruises, grazes or bites - but others received more long-term injuries.

Seventeen sustained closed fractures, and one officer got serious multiple injuries.

The highest number of injuries sustained were in Dublin, at 50, followed by 21 in Cork.

