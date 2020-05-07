News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GRA: Entire units of Gardaí being forced into self-isolation

The AGSI says its members have been deliberately targeted during the Covid-19 crisis.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 12:40 PM

Entire garda units are being forced to self-isolate because of the coronavirus, according to the Garda Representative Association.

The organisation is expressing its disappointment at the lack of priority Covid-19 testing for its members.

President Jim Mulligan says it is a disgrace that Gardaí have been told they will not be given priority testing.

He says: "Our members are very disappointed we have been looking for this since the very early stages of the crisis.

"We've had situations where one division a few weeks ago had 45 Gardaí go into self-isolation.

"We've had a unit in Dublin recently had to go into isolation awaiting a test result for a member who had contracted or been in close contact with [the virus]."

AGSI: Gardaí will not be given priority Covid-19 testing

Gardaí have been told they will not be given priority Covid-19 testing, according to the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

The AGSI says it is deeply disappointed at the decision after management told the Policy Authority on April 20 that there would be priority testing.

The AGSI represents almost 2,500 mid-ranking gardaí and its general secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, says its members have been deliberately targeted during the Covid-19 crisis.

Ms Cunningham says: "We are the public face of making sure the virus does not spread, I think everyone would acknowledge that.

"Between April 8 and May 2, we have had 52 cases of people coughing or deliberately spitting on members of An Garda Síochána."

The general secretary said that priority testing would be "hugely helpful" to reducing stress levels among their members.

She says that it is "unacceptable" that members are not given priority testing.

Ms Cunningham says that members of An Garda Síochána members are being tested by their own GPs.

