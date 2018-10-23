Home»Breaking News»ireland

GRA critical of suspended sentence for child abuser

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 05:30 AM

By Noel Baker and Declan Brennan

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has criticised the suspended sentence handed down to an 86-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of two children more than 60 years ago.

John Joe Kiernan, of Forthill in Arva, Co Cavan, received sentences of eight years for the rape and five years and two years for the indecent assaults in relation to the abuse of a boy and his sister when they were aged between four and 10. He has already served some time in jail for indecent assaults on three boys and one girl.

John Joe Kiernan

However, Mr Justice Michael White suspended all sentences in their entirety on condition that Kiernan keeps the peace.

The GRA tweeted: “SOMEONE CRY HALT: A man (86) raped a young girl & repeatedly sexually assaulted her & her brother — when they were between the ages of 4 & 10. He had previous convictions for the sexual assault of 3 other children. Time he will spend in prison? None. Who will cry, enough??”

A spokesman for the GRA said the group will comment further on the sentencing decision in the coming days.

Noeline Blackwell, chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said she does not want to comment on the specific case but said the legal system is still lacking two key elements: A sentencing database, so all judges would have access to information on jail terms that have been handed down, and sentencing guidelines such as those in operation in England and Wales and which victims would help draft.

She said those provisions would assist victims and might also ease any “disquiet” amongst the public in relation to some sentencing decisions.


