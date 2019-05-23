GPs vote for acceptance of €210m Government deal

GPs have voted in favour of accepting a €210m deal with the Government which will see substantial investment in general practice over the next four years.

The Irish Medical Organisation announced the results of a ballot of members which showed that 95% of members across the country supported the deal, which encompasses a full reversal of the Fempi cuts as well as additional funds to introduce the management of chronic disease for GMS patients in General Practice.

IMO president Dr Padraig McGarry welcomed the result but cautioned that this must be viewed in the context of a first step towards the development of a fully resourced GP service.

“This is a crucial first step for GPs and their patients in terms of delivering on the potential of General Practice.

Our fight for greater investment in General Practice and the further development of services continues, and we hope that Government now recognise the enormous value of General Practice and will support new investment into the future.

"General Practice was decimated during the years of austerity and this agreement is not a pay increase but a restoration of that funding,” he said.

Dr McGarry stressed that issues remained to be negotiated with the Government, including its aim of providing free GP care for children up to the age of 12 by 2022.

He added that there are very significant negotiations required in relation to appropriate services to patients in nursing homes. It comes as the Irish Medical Times reported that the National Association of General Practioners (NAGP) has entered voluntary liquidation.

In an interview with the newspaper, NAGP CEO Chris Goodey said the union had no choice to take the action due to “unprecedented negative publicity” surrounding the financial troubles of the union.