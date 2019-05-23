NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

GPs vote for acceptance of €210m Government deal

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 05:10 AM

GPs have voted in favour of accepting a €210m deal with the Government which will see substantial investment in general practice over the next four years.

The Irish Medical Organisation announced the results of a ballot of members which showed that 95% of members across the country supported the deal, which encompasses a full reversal of the Fempi cuts as well as additional funds to introduce the management of chronic disease for GMS patients in General Practice.

IMO president Dr Padraig McGarry welcomed the result but cautioned that this must be viewed in the context of a first step towards the development of a fully resourced GP service.

“This is a crucial first step for GPs and their patients in terms of delivering on the potential of General Practice.

Our fight for greater investment in General Practice and the further development of services continues, and we hope that Government now recognise the enormous value of General Practice and will support new investment into the future.

"General Practice was decimated during the years of austerity and this agreement is not a pay increase but a restoration of that funding,” he said.

Dr McGarry stressed that issues remained to be negotiated with the Government, including its aim of providing free GP care for children up to the age of 12 by 2022.

He added that there are very significant negotiations required in relation to appropriate services to patients in nursing homes. It comes as the Irish Medical Times reported that the National Association of General Practioners (NAGP) has entered voluntary liquidation.

In an interview with the newspaper, NAGP CEO Chris Goodey said the union had no choice to take the action due to “unprecedented negative publicity” surrounding the financial troubles of the union.

More on this topic

Investment needed for healthcare reforms to work, HSE director general says

These are the signs and symptoms of sepsis to be aware of

Talented Waterford hurler Seanie Barry surprised to learn he has Type 1 diabetes

Diana Moran: ‘That rocking chair and slippers image is so out of date’

More in this Section

Charles’s visit to the North ‘a challenge to dissident republicans’

Update: Man dies after second Dublin shooting in less than 24 hours

Labour and the Greens to join protests by other groups against Donald Trump during Ireland trip

Family issue appeal at inquest of 'caring' man killed while walking dogs in forest


Lifestyle

Plants you can pop on your patio for summer

A Question of Taste with Cormac Begley

Will Smith lets the Genie out of the bottle about Aladdin

New album of Rory Gallagher's music features unreleased tracks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »