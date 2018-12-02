GPs to discuss concerns over abortion services at ICGP meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Irish College of General Practitioners will take place today over abortion services.

The meeting was convened to address concerns by members regarding the implementation of the new service which is due to be introduced in January.

Hundreds of GPs have already said they will not provide the service because they have a conscientious objection to abortion.

The ICGP says their position has been clear that it favours an opt-in service for GPs.

The organisation which is the professional and training body for family doctors, says the purpose of the meeting is to consult with members and enable debate.

However, Minister for Health Simon Harris is proceeding with the introduction of abortion services in January.

