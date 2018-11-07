GPs refusing to facilitate abortions 'have lost faith' in Minister for Health

Over 600 doctors say they have lost all faith in the Minister for Health and want the Taoiseach to intervene in talks over abortion services.

The doctors group is made up of 640 GPs who want to refuse to facilitate terminations.

The doctors' group said they don’t believe doctors' surgeries are appropriate for providing terminations and said they won't have freedom of conscience and their clinics are already overstretched.

Spokesperson Dr. Andrew O’Regan says it’s time for Leo Varadkar to take charge.

"Hundreds of GPs have lost faith in Simon Harris ... I think his ability to listen ... has been shown to be an absolute failure."

He went on: "I would ask that the Taoiseach - a fellow GP - would step in and get involved here."

