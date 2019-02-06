GPs protest outside Dáil saying 'enough is enough' over lack of funding

Latest: Hundreds of GPs have protested outside the Dail to tell the government “enough is enough” on lack of funding and contract negotiations.

Organised by National Association of GPs Ireland (NAGPI), the crowds turned out to protest for a reversal of the Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (FEMPI) Act 2015 which they say is causing a crisis in the sector.

According to organisers, the protest is to highlight to the current Government that a complete reversal of FEMPI without preconditions is now the only option that will be accepted by general practice.

The group say that years of successive cuts in Government funding for general practice have created an “inefficient, unstructured health system”, which is now collapsing.

The attitude of the government is “dishonest and negligent” according to the President of NAGPI, Maitiu O’Tuathail, and that the failure to reverse FEMPI has had a “devastating” effect on GPs.

“The morale that GPs have now, which is so low, but there is also a negligent failure to offer services to our patients because if we do not have the funding, we cannot do that,” he said. Stethoscopes are held during a protest (Niall Carson/PA)

Dr Dermot Quinlan, a GP in Glanmire in Co Cork said GPs are working 12 hour days to ensure the safety of patients in a system that is in crisis.

“General practice is in crisis, GPs are under severe pressure and we need resources to continue to care for our patients in the community,” he said.

“We have a huge problem recruiting young GPs, a lot of them are emigrating, we have a substantial number of GPs retiring so we’re losing people at every possible stage.”

GPs say rural Ireland in particular is facing an enormous crisis in attracting doctors to the practice, as there are not enough GPs to serve the public, many are having to retire early, due to burnout.

Fianna Fail Health spokesman Stephen Donnelly took to the stage during the protest and told the crowds: “The Government was told that if investment in general practice didn’t happen, if respect was not shown to existing GPs and future GPs this would happen, then by this time we would have a very serious problem and here we are.”

The protest comes just one day after a second day of strike action by nurses across the country, and hours after a five hour-long health committee into the overspend of the National Children’s Hospital.

At the protest, Labour’s Alan Kelly said there needed to be some form of political accountability.

“There’s so many things going on with (Health) Minister (Simon) Harris, and obviously there’s a huge amount of pressure there.

“We’ll find out what happened with the hospital in the coming days and weeks and then we’ll make decisions around political accountability.”

During Leaders’ Questions today, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that “important engagement” between the State and the Irish Medical Organisation resumed in October over GP contracts.

“Some progress was made but there are outstanding issues.

“We need to ensure that as we benefit patients, we also provide value for money for the taxpayer.

“The State’s negotiating team is keen to bring a renewed focus to the engagement with the IMO in the coming weeks in an effort to bring matters to a conclusion,” he said.

Earlier: Doctors protesting in appeal for money to make general practice function again

By Evelyn Ring

Doctors are taking to the streets of Dublin in their hundreds this afternoon to appeal for money to be put into general practice to make it function again.

General practice is being destroyed, said the chairman of the National Association of General Practitioners (NGAP), Dr Andrew Jordan.

He said the protest outside the Dáil was the only way they could highlight to the Government that general practice was dying.

Dr Jordan said funding for GPs over the last ten years had increased from about €450m to €550m but in that time the number of people covered by the State's medical card scheme had doubled.

"For that figure to be what it should be would mean that it should be up at between €900m and €1bn. So per patient, the payment has gone down 38%," he said.

The NGAP says there is a recruitment crisis, with around half of new graduates emigrating to earn better pay in another country.

The NGAP says there are 26 communities across Ireland without a GP with 70% of general practices outside of Dublin not taking on new patients as they are at capacity.