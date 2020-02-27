GPs inundated with coronavirus calls amid appeal for dedicated information line

Calls have been made for a dedicated phone line for people to contact if they have concerns regarding the coronavirus, amid claims that GPs are being inundated with calls and queries.

A leading Irish GP has warned that general practice does not have the capacity to deal with the level of demand that has occurred in light of the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, a virus which has killed thousands across the globe and affected many more.

Dr Maitiu Ó Tuathail, former president of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), was speaking after Health Minister Simon Harris instructed anyone with concerns regarding Covid-19 to contact their GP.

“If your child has been in an infected region, or indeed you have, and you’re showing symptoms, please self-isolate, please contact your GP by phone and go to the HSE website which also contains information,” Mr Harris advised.

Your GP knows the pathway to go which could include testing but that’s a matter for a GP to do a risk assessment.

His instructions came after several schools across Ireland revealed concerns regarding possible infection after returning from tours to infected regions such as Italy.

Dr Ó Tuathail, however, called for a different approach after highlighting the severe pressure general practitioners across Ireland currently find themselves under.

"Currently, GP practices are inundated with calls from concerned patients with regards to the coronavirus,” he explained.

“Patients have difficulty getting through to GP surgeries at the best of times and the capacity simply doesn't exist in general practice to adequately deal with the huge demand that this will create.

"In other EU countries, and in the UK, they have one dedicated number that everyone who is concerned can call for advice and further information,” he added.

“This is to ensure that general practice doesn't become inundated.

We need to adopt a similar approach here, otherwise general practice and emergency departments will become overwhelmed.

"Currently, the approach taken has been inconsistent, with some schools where children have been back from affected areas advising children to self quarantine for two weeks, and other schools in the same jurisdiction advising children to attend as normal.

“This inconsistency is not helping the confusion that currently exists."