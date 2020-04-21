GPs insist they continue to provide care for patients in nursing homes

GPs have insisted they continue to care for patients in nursing homes.

In a joint statement the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and Irish College of General Practitioners acknowledged there are significant problems in some areas.

However, they say GPs are conducting on site consultations where appropriate.

They also conduct telephone or video consultations, provide advice to Nursing Home Staff and continue to monitor patients.

It follows reports some GPs were refusing to go to private nursing homes.

Earlier, Consultant geriatrician Professor Sean Kennelly warned that nursing home residents could have to wait months before they receive visitors.

There is a potential that residents could not see their families for months, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Most residents have already not received visitors for some time since restrictions were introduced in nursing homes in early March, said Prof. Kennelly. There is a need to find a way that residents can continue to live in their (nursing) home, but do so in a safe fashion.

At present most patients are receiving care in their rooms so they are not congregating and this is having a “severe psychological impact,” he said.