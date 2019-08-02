News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

GPs got nearly €549m to treat medical card patients last year, including three who got €900k each

GPs got nearly €549m to treat medical card patients last year, including three who got €900k each
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:42 AM

GPs were paid nearly €549m for treating medical-card patients last year.

Up to 37 doctors received more than €500,000 each.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal 2,880 individual GPs across Ireland were paid a total of €548.6m under the medical-card scheme last year.

This includes practice-support payments they received from the HSE.

Three Dublin-based GPs got more than €900,000 each, 155 GPs got more than €400,000, and the average payment to a doctor was €190,000.

Dr Greg Kelly, a member of the Irish Medical Organisation, is defending the payments.

Dr Kelly said: "What we are talking about here is not doctors' salaries, it's the amount of money paid into the doctors' practice to run the entire practice and to pay all the staff.

"In some cases, there may be six to eight doctors working within the practice, there may be a number of nurses, plus providing the premises, whether you build it or rent it."

On top of these figures, the out-of-hours services in Ireland were paid €16.8m last year.

READ MORE

Govt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tender

GPdoctorhealthTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Bid for Best Dressed Lady crown almost comes unstuckBid for Best Dressed Lady crown almost comes unstuck

JNLR results: Marian Finucane enjoys a rise in listenersJNLR results: Marian Finucane enjoys a rise in listeners

Man rescued on Connemara shoreline after trapping leg during rising tideMan rescued on Connemara shoreline after trapping leg during rising tide

One in five primary school pupils in classes of 30 or more last yearOne in five primary school pupils in classes of 30 or more last year


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »