GPS double number of people referred for Covid-19 testing

GPs have seen a doubling of people they are sending for Covid-19 testing in the past week.

It comes after the rules around who qualifies for testing were changed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says widening the criteria has led to a big increase in people being referred to test centres.

Dr Holohan says: "Between the changes to the clinical case definition that were introduced last week and then the widening [..] of the prioritisation criteria has led to in effect a doubling of the number of referrals that come through general practise.

"Which is well [..] within the predictions that we were making about what the impact of that might be and well within the capacity from sampling and testing."

Meanwhile, the Health Service Executive (HSE) is to issue guidance to meat processing plants to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

There are now 10 clusters in factories across the country - accounting for 566 cases.