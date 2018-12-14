GPs criticise methods used to reduce number of people on waiting lists

1,000 people were cleared from outpatient waiting lists last month, but there are still over half a million people without appointments.

GPs have criticised the methods used to reduce the number of people waiting.

The National Association of GPs thinks the HSE should be calling people to check if they still need to be seen rather than writing to them, in case they have moved or become homeless.

Chairman Dr Andrew Jordan says the Health Minister has ignored their concerns.

"The Minister, for whatever reason, doesn't seem to feel that it is worth his while to engage with people on the ground.

"We had a scheduled meeting with the Minister on September 12 which, for no explainable reason, he cancelled.

"That was to discuss a number of different things but obviously this would have been one of the things on the agenda from our point of view."