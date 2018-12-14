NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

GPs criticise methods used to reduce number of people on waiting lists

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 05:23 PM
By Digital Desk staff

1,000 people were cleared from outpatient waiting lists last month, but there are still over half a million people without appointments.

GPs have criticised the methods used to reduce the number of people waiting.

The National Association of GPs thinks the HSE should be calling people to check if they still need to be seen rather than writing to them, in case they have moved or become homeless.

Chairman Dr Andrew Jordan says the Health Minister has ignored their concerns.

READ MORE: 'Severe weather' to put a dampener on Christmas shopping and partying

"The Minister, for whatever reason, doesn't seem to feel that it is worth his while to engage with people on the ground.

"We had a scheduled meeting with the Minister on September 12 which, for no explainable reason, he cancelled.

"That was to discuss a number of different things but obviously this would have been one of the things on the agenda from our point of view."


KEYWORDS

Health

More in this Section

Abortion Bill passes final stage in the Oireachtas

Tánaiste says backstop needed but he hopes it will not be used

Varadkar: General election not in Ireland’s interest

Taoiseach: Irish border backstop not up for re-negotiation


Lifestyle

Derval O'Rourke's tips on how to be healthy at Christmas

How to cook the traditional festive feast this Christmas

Vintage View: The world’s most iconic and influential mouse

Wish List: Classy place-setting to cute snowmen to get through the shortest days

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »