GP: Contact tracing is 'weakest link' and Covid tracking apps should be considered

GP and academic Dr Liam Glynn, who has been tracking the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland, has said that contact tracking apps will have to be considered to determine the level of community transmission of the virus.

Dr Glynn, who is the Professor of General Practice at the Graduate Entry Medical, University of Limerick, and who also practices as a GP in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare told Newstalk Breakfast that while the speed of testing had improved, there was still an issue with delays in contact tracing.

The issue of the virus in nursing homes and residential care homes was being tackled, he said, but the issue of community transmission was still a concern as for every person identified there were still 10 to 20 that had not been identified.

“The problem is we have to continue to suppress the virus to save lives, but we can’t suppress it too much or we won’t have herd immunity,” he explained.

Dr Glynn said he recently sent a patient for testing, he made the appointment in the morning, the patient was tested that afternoon and the result was back the next day. But testing was only one link in the chain, he said. “The weakness in the chain is tracing. It is taking six days and that is too long.”

A contact tracing app that can identify 50 per cent of a person’s contacts “at the touch of a button” would have to be considered despite concerns about privacy, he said.

“The whole system is as weak as the weakest link.”

The only way to improve and speed up contact tracing was by using technology, he said. It was essentially “a hand shake between phones” using Bluetooth technology. “That will allow us to ramp up efficiency.”

Dr Glynn said that the efforts taken to date by the government and the response of the public had helped suppress the virus. If that had not happened hundreds more lives would have been lost and there would have been more pressure on the health system.

Tackling community transmissions was going to be “a complicated decision,” he warned. “There is no good way to do this.”