GP body to hold EGM over abortion services provision

The Irish College of General Practitioners is to hold an emergency general meeting next month to discuss GP concerns about providing abortion services.

The ICGP, the professional and training body for general practice here, was responding to a petition signed by hundreds of GPs.

The college said the meeting of its members, which will be held on December 2, will allow a detailed discussion on the provision of termination of pregnancy services by GPs.

Doctors who sought the meeting had proposed a number of motions, including one stating that “external clinical settings” would be more appropriate for the provision of abortion services.

The Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill has reached committee stage in the Dáil when amendments will be discussed.

READ MORE: Doctors lobby for optimal abortion service

Meanwhile, the HSE has invited the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation to talks next Thursday in a bid to avert a threat of industrial action.

The INMO’s executive council will consider the HSE’s invitation when it meets on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the recruitment and retention crisis.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the lack of urgency and level of complacency shown by the HSE about the serious shortage of nurses and midwives was unacceptable.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association, which also voted to reject proposals by the Public Service Pay Commission, said it had not been invited to talks.

A spokesman said it would be writing to the HSE this weekend demanding direct talks.