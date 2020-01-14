Govt's plan to reduce poverty met with mixed reactions from activists

The government has announced a new plan to reduce poverty to 2% or less of the population by 2025.

The five year plan, titled 'Roadmap for Social Inclusion', is being launched today.

It has six aims, which include reducing child poverty, protecting older people's income and improving social inclusion for the disabled.

The plan has been welcomed by St. Vincent's de Paul.

“Ireland hasn’t had a national strategy to tackle poverty for over two years now, so we are pleased to see the publication of this Roadmap today," said SVP Head of Social Justice, Dr. Tricia Keilthy.

"Over the coming years, we will continue to advocate to ensure that measures to tackle poverty are a key priority.

“It is very positive that the Roadmap takes a whole of Government approach to tackling poverty and recognises that measures to reduce poverty cannot be limited to income alone," she added.

Head of Social Justice Ireland, Dr Seán Healy, described the plan as too little too late.

"It's still going to see very substantial numbers of people living in poverty in 2025," he said.

"The targets they set suggest that there would be at least 650,000 people still living in poverty in Ireland in 2025. It suggests that there would still be at least 75,000 people 'working poor' - in other words they have a job but the job isn't giving them enough," he outlined