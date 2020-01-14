News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Govt's plan to reduce poverty met with mixed reactions from activists

Govt's plan to reduce poverty met with mixed reactions from activists
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 09:56 AM

The government has announced a new plan to reduce poverty to 2% or less of the population by 2025.

The five year plan, titled 'Roadmap for Social Inclusion', is being launched today.

It has six aims, which include reducing child poverty, protecting older people's income and improving social inclusion for the disabled.

The plan has been welcomed by St. Vincent's de Paul.

“Ireland hasn’t had a national strategy to tackle poverty for over two years now, so we are pleased to see the publication of this Roadmap today," said SVP Head of Social Justice, Dr. Tricia Keilthy.

"Over the coming years, we will continue to advocate to ensure that measures to tackle poverty are a key priority.

READ MORE

Former Minister Denis Naughton to run 'poster-free' General Election campaign

“It is very positive that the Roadmap takes a whole of Government approach to tackling poverty and recognises that measures to reduce poverty cannot be limited to income alone," she added.

Head of Social Justice Ireland, Dr Seán Healy, described the plan as too little too late.

"It's still going to see very substantial numbers of people living in poverty in 2025," he said.

"The targets they set suggest that there would be at least 650,000 people still living in poverty in Ireland in 2025. It suggests that there would still be at least 75,000 people 'working poor' - in other words they have a job but the job isn't giving them enough," he outlined


More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin

Varadkar and Johnson laud North talksVaradkar and Johnson laud North talks

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time


Lifestyle

My kids have terrible manners. I dished up their porridge this morning, filled their bottles with water, sat them down, and waited.Learner Dad: We don’t thank our parents enough

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

Time to ditch the same old sandwiches.How to make sure your child has a nutritionally balanced lunchbox

Below is a join-the-dots of some of 2020’s cultural anniversaries around Europe.Slow travels: Why not harness your inner Thunberg and travel overland by train this year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »