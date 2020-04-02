Govt's lack of 'own-door accommodation' in DP could be in breach of human rights

The Government may be in breach of international human rights law unless it provides own-door accommodation for people living in Direct Provision (DP) during the Covid-19 crisis.

The warning comes as the Department of Justice announced that more than 650 new beds to facilitate greater social distancing and isolation were necessary in the DP system. It has also said that it will pilot an off-site self-isolation facility for people suspected of having the virus.

However, an open letter to the Government signed by more than 920 prominent lawyers, doctors, public health officials and academics claims that the State may be in breach of Article 2 and Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights unless it provides own-door accommodation to people living in DP.

We are concerned that if the State does not take steps which are clearly practicable to ensure own-door accommodation for all single persons and family units in the international protection system, in order to allow them to socially distance from others in the same way as the national population generally is being instructed to do, it may find itself falling foul of these legal requirements.

The letter states that such accommodation could be provided in the "unprecedented number of empty hotel rooms student accommodation units and self-catering holiday accommodation units".

Plans to pilot an off-site self-isolation centre were labelled as having "major flaws" as social distancing is required before a person shows signs of infection as Covid-19 can be transmitted by individuals who are not demonstrating or reporting symptoms.

The letter also points to reports from residents which have claimed that some DP centres are creating self-isolation facilities which do not allow for physical distancing and provide no privacy for the patient in their illness or recovery.

A growing number of health professionals, legal practitioners and advocacy groups have said that many DP centres and emergency accommodation centres do not provide adequate scope for physical distancing and/or self-isolation.

However, justice minister Charlie Flanagan has said that he is satisfied centres are adhering to the required regulations.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said centre managers are, in some instances, introducing staggered mealtimes and allowing residents to take their meals to eat in their rooms.

There is a responsibility on everyone to be aware of and implement social distancing to the greatest extent possible in their day to day lives. We have provided Centres with ongoing guidance, updates and information and written individually to each resident.

The Department also pointed out that in the planned offsite self-isolation facilities, residents will have their own ensuite bedroom.

It said that all of the measures it has introduced for the DP system have been approved by the relevant health authorities.

"At all times, we are guided by the HSE and the National Public Health Emergency Team and we will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all applicants."

"The arrangements for our new temporary accommodation announced on Tuesday have been approved by the HSE and NPHET and we are guided by public health experts in managing these challenges," said the statement.