Govt's childcare solution for healthcare workers needs NPHET approval

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 03:17 PM

A solution has been found to support healthcare workers that are in need of childcare.

However, it needs to get the green light from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) before details can be announced.

NPHET will discuss the proposal when it meets tomorrow.

It comes as unions call for childcare to be made available for frontline health workers, with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) suggesting it is the "least that can be done" to support staff at the moment.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said funding is available to implement a plan that is now being put forward.

He said: "I know it's been very delayed: I know people are very frustrated about it, and we've had a lot of contact from unions about it.

"Whatever we do does have to get public health clearance: one of the things we're trying to avoid during the emergency is households mixing.

"We just have to make sure [NPHET] is satisfied with the proposal that they're going to examine tomorrow."

