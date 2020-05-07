Govt warned to 'remember water charges' before cutting pandemic payments

The government has been warned to "remember water charges" if they attempt to cut the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Around 600,000 people in Ireland are in receipt of the €350 a week payment, which was announced by the government at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today announced that the payment will be continued beyond its planned mid-June end date, but several government figures have warned in recent weeks that the payment will be tapered throughout the summer.

Speaking at Leinster House today, Rise TD Paul Murphy said that any attempts to cut the payment would be met with severe resistance, which he said would be similar to 2013 protests over water charges.

I think everybody should remember the water charges. The government should remember the water charges, and that a majority in the Dáil is no guarantee that they can succeed in getting through austerity measures on ordinary people. Working class people should remember the water charges - that austerity measures can be defeated.

Members of Solidarity - People Before Profit raised the ongoing issue of the payment in the Dáil today, with Cork North-Central TD Mick Barry saying that the payment was "keeping dinners on the table" for people.

"People know that there are ten individuals in this country who between them have personal wealth of €53 billion. And this is a government that refuses to even countenance a debate on the issue of wealth taxes. So, trying to take the dinners back from people, the roof over the head, letting the wolf loose at the door. People are not going to tolerate that."