Govt under fire amid confusion over additional costs of directly elected mayors

The Government is under fire amid confusion over who will bear the additional costs of directly elected mayors in Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

Three weeks out from the plebiscite on the issue in the three cities, Cork City Fianna Fáil Cllr, Terry Shannon, said the fact that voters are being given different messages about who will carry the costs of the proposed office, even after town hall-style meetings fronted by the Taoiseach this week, is proof the Government is “making this up as they go along”.

“The last time people voted in this kind of vacuum, it was called Brexit,” he said.

As voters go to the polls on May 24 for the local and European elections, voters in Cork, Limerick and Waterford will also be asked if they approve of the proposal to allow people in these cities to directly elect a mayor with executive functions. If the vote is yes, it is hoped to facilitate the first elections by 2021.

The first full five-year term won't kick in until 2024. The €130,000 mayoral salary has been linked to a Minister of State and the mayor would have the right to appoint two advisers.

Voter information leaflets say while the precise costs are unknown, the additional costs of the office could range from €313,000 to €450,000 per annum in Cork alone, pushing the full cost of a full five-year term to close to €2.25m.

The voter information leaflets say: “These estimates do not include possible pension-related costs for the Lord Mayor or two advisors. These costs would be met from Cork City Council’s resources."

Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, has dismissed the cost concerns, urging voters to focus on the bigger picture of local government reform.

But John Paul Phelan, Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform, told a town hall-style meeting on the issue in Cork on Wednesday that any additional costs above the current mayor costs will be met by a €10m annual local government reform fund.

Speaking ahead of the launch of his party’s yes campaign in Cork tonight, Green Party candidate, Oliver Moran, welcomed the Minister’s statement but has asked him for a written commitment.

The cost of this is distracting from the main debate. What we are trying to do here is reform local government.

"We believe the office is worth the additional money but the cost should be neutral for local authorities. The commitment is very important, but I think a written clarification or additional statement would be the correct channel to provide certainty for the public."

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will be in Cork tonight for the launch of his party's yes campaign.