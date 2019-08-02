Govt to replace TV licence fee with broadcasting charge

The TV licence fee will apply to laptops, tablets and other devices people watch programmes on under new Government plans.

A new bill will see the Government tender for people to collect the licence fee in a bid to crack down on non-payment.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton is bringing a new bill aimed at futureproofing funding for public service broadcasting.

The Department of Communications says a five-year contract for the service is to be put in place, "allowing the successful bidder the opportunity and the incentive to invest in the system of collection."

While at the end of that period, the licence fee should be replaced by a "device-independent broadcasting charge".

It is estimated that 10% of homes access content on alternative devices which do not require a television licence.

It is currently collected by An Post and RTÉ, which is funded by the licence fee, believes another €40m a year could be invested in broadcasting if there was better collection of the charge.

After five years of the new tender, a broadcasting charge will be introduced meaning people will have to pay the licence fee regardless of whether they have a TV, as long as content is watched on other devices like laptops and tablets.

The Broadcasting bill being brought by Richard Bruton will also reduce the levy independent broadcasters have to pay and establish a grant for young journalists working in local and regional radio.

It is in a bid to address increasing financial pressures on journalist caused by falling ad revenues.

The Broadcasting (Amendment) Bill 2019 will also see the broadcasting levy reduced for all broadcasters, while some community broadcasters will be exempt entirely.

A review has also been announced of the Broadcasting Act, to evaluate the proportion of the TV licence revenue which is allocated to the independent sector and native Irish content.

The review will also consider the minimum amount of funding that RTÉ is obliged to spend on commissioning external content.

In 2018, this amounted to €39.7m - the Government says increasing this would provide "an important stimulus" to the independent production sector.

The Government says approximately 12% of people do not pay their licence fee.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton says: "Audiences are transitioning away from traditional platforms and are increasingly accessing content online through digital mediums."

"It is also clear that due to the nature of technological change and the movement towards digital devices, the design of the TV licence fee will have to change.

"This is a fundamental reform that will take time to develop, but it will future proof the funding model, taking account of changes in technology and in how content is now consumed."

"The objective of this review will be to see how we can best support original Irish content production."