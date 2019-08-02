Govt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tender

The TV licence fee will apply to laptops, tablets and other devices people watch programmes on under new Government plans.

A new bill will see the Government tender for people to collect the licence fee in a bid to crack down on non-payment.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton is bringing a new bill aimed at futureproofing funding for public service broadcasting.

It is currently collected by An Post and RTÉ, which is funded by the licence fee, believes another €40m a year could be invested in broadcasting if there was better collection of the charge.

After five years of the new tender a broadcasting charge will be introduced - meaning people will have to pay the licence fee regardless of whether they have a TV, as long as content is watched on other devices like laptops and tablets.

The Broadcasting bill being brought by Richard Bruton will also reduce the levy independent broadcasters have to pay and establish a grant for young journalists working in local and regional radio.

It is in a bid to address increasing financial pressures on journalist caused by falling ad revenues.