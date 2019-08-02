News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Govt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tender

Govt to put collection of TV licence fee out to tender
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:33 AM

The TV licence fee will apply to laptops, tablets and other devices people watch programmes on under new Government plans.

A new bill will see the Government tender for people to collect the licence fee in a bid to crack down on non-payment.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton is bringing a new bill aimed at futureproofing funding for public service broadcasting.

It is currently collected by An Post and RTÉ, which is funded by the licence fee, believes another €40m a year could be invested in broadcasting if there was better collection of the charge.

After five years of the new tender a broadcasting charge will be introduced - meaning people will have to pay the licence fee regardless of whether they have a TV, as long as content is watched on other devices like laptops and tablets.

The Broadcasting bill being brought by Richard Bruton will also reduce the levy independent broadcasters have to pay and establish a grant for young journalists working in local and regional radio.

It is in a bid to address increasing financial pressures on journalist caused by falling ad revenues.

More on this topic

David Schwimmer: Police were disappointed I wasn’t Blackpool thiefDavid Schwimmer: Police were disappointed I wasn’t Blackpool thief

Sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower.Sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower.

Martin Freeman had ‘no acting policy’ during filming for new police dramaMartin Freeman had ‘no acting policy’ during filming for new police drama

A generally fine day.A generally fine day.

TVlicencebroadcastRTEAn Post

More in this Section

Judge orders defendant be admitted to psychiatric unitJudge orders defendant be admitted to psychiatric unit

Housing strategy in need of urgent review: charityHousing strategy in need of urgent review: charity

‘We struck gold’: ‘Amazing’ 13th-century monastery unearthed in Meath‘We struck gold’: ‘Amazing’ 13th-century monastery unearthed in Meath

€10 can exceed weekly alcohol limit€10 can exceed weekly alcohol limit


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »