Govt to publish full list of essential workers

The full list of essential workers will be published this morning.

Yesterday, Seven key groups of people were identified as essential to run the State and are exempt from the lockdown ordered by government.

They are those involved in:

Healthcare and social care

Public and civil service

Utilities

Necessary goods, ie food and medicines

Financial services

Transport

Communications including journalists

Health Minister Simon Harris said it will not include construction workers.

Minister Harris explained some of those that are covered.

He said: "Those of us that have to go to work to ensure the health and wellbeing of others, so our nurses, doctors, people working in the healthcare profession, people caring for people.

"It is also people working in the public and civil service, again keeping the country functioning, it would be people providing food and medicinal supplies, people keeping our utilities going, such as our water and our electricity, and also people in the transport sector."

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that all non-essential retail outlets will close to members of the public and all other retail outlets are to implement physical distancing.

The essential retail outlets are as follows 1. Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores

2. Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses

3. Pharmacies/Chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services

4. Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores

5. Fuel stations and heating fuel providers

6. Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding

7. Laundries and Drycleaners

8. Banks, Post Offices and Credit Unions

9. Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment, for example)

They also outlined businesses that can only offer emergency call-out or delivery services only.

opticians/optometrists

retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs for example)

hardware stores, builder’s merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture

retail sale of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses

retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

