Govt to consider independent investigation into Scouting abuse

The Taoiseach is to consider setting up an independent statutory inquiry into abuse in scouting organisations.

It follows revelations that a former scout leader was removed from the organisation last year despite concerns being reported in the 1980s.

Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that crimes against children are "among the most heinous crimes" adding that crimes of sexual nature against children are "particularly unspeakable".

Responding to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who said there is now a need for an independent inquiry or commission of investigation given the scale of the abuse that has occurred, the Taoiseach said he would speak with Children's Minister Katherine Zappone about this.

"As always is the case though when it comes to statutory investigations we do need to get it right and tread carefully because we wouldn't under any circumstances want to carry out a statutory inquiry that jeopardises any potential prosecutions, it is possible to do a statutory inquiry without doing that.

"We do need to get it right and get the terms of reference right," said Mr Varadkar.

Up to March this year, there were 401 sexual abuse complaints and 247 alleged abusers identified on file in Scouting Ireland.

An RTÉ Investigates programme, due to air tonight, sheds light on a number of issues, including how one alleged sexual predator who abused scouts for decades was only removed from the organisation last year and how sexual predators were free to move between various scout troops.

Mr Varadkar said: "We need do all that we can as a society to protect children and also bring perpetrators to justice.

"I understand tonight's RTE investigates covers some cases historical abuse, scouting organisations in the 1970s and 1980s. It's always very harrowing to hear survivors describe awful experiences of abuse, when they should have been safe and protected from harm and they should have been able to have a normal childhood.

"The government has been aware of these issues for some time has been engaging with Scouting Ireland to ensure that their current child protection and safeguarding policies are fit for purpose," he said.