Govt to bring in laws to allow certain members of community aware of sex offenders in their area

Heather Humphries, Minister for Enterprise, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Rural and Community Michael Ring, and Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan at the Fine Gael think-in in Cork today. Pic: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 06:01 PM

New laws are to be introduced to make people more aware if a sex offender is living in their area.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it will not be as open as the disclosure scheme in England and Wales, called Sarah's Law.

It allows anyone to formally ask the Gardaí if someone with access to a child has a record for child sexual offences.

A new report released this week revealed there are 43 'high-risk' sex offenders living in the community.

Minister Flanagan said he wants to tighten up the current laws.

He said: "What I want to see is clear provisions, for example, to allow for finger-printing to allow for up-to-date photographs of offenders, in order that an identity can be confirmed.

"I would intend that we would have an element of disclosure, but that would be made available to a very small number of people, a school principal, maybe a community leader."

Sex offenderscrime

