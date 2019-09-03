Govt to announce further no-deal Brexit contingency plans as speculation of UK general election mounts

The Government will today announce further no-deal Brexit contingency plans as speculation mounts that Britain is heading towards a general election.

British prime minister Boris Johnson will today face rebel MPs in the House of Commons who are battling to stop a disorderly Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a possible meeting is being planned with Mr Johnson next week but that the evolving situation around Brexit is “volatile” with the increasing chances of a no-deal.

The Government last night received the backing of US vice-president Mike Pence, who after landing at Shannon Aiport said he valued the peace process and America’s role in it.

The battle lines over Brexit will come to a head in the House of Commons when Labour and rebel Conservative MPs among others are expected to join forces to derail Mr Johnson’s Brexit plans.

Mr Johnson said last night that he would not ask the EU for an extension on the October 31 deadline.

He also claimed the chances of a deal with the EU were “rising” as he appealed to MPs not back a “pointless delay” to Brexit. EU sources dismiss claims of progress with London.

Mr Johnson insisted he did not want a general election. This was seen as a veiled threat, after officials earlier warned Conservative MPs they would lose the whip if they back the opposition, a situation which would leave the UK government powerless in parliament.

Earlier, rumours suggested Mr Johnson was preparing to call an election if his MPs vote against his government by joining opposition moves to use fresh legislation to halt a no-deal Brexit. Officials later said that if Mr Johnson loses a vote he will call a snap election for October 14,

Meanwhile, the Cabinet here will hold its first meeting after the summer break where further no-deal contingency plans will be agreed.

Mr Varadkar confirmed that emergency financial measures will now be agreed for Budget 2020. A substantial financial package to “rescue and restructure businesses that are viable or vulnerable as a result of Brexit” is being finalised, which will be partially funded by the EU.

Secret talks with the EU about fresh checks on animal and food goods and any tariffs if there is a disorderly Brexit have yet to be revealed. Mr Varadkar said these options were being clarified. However, he also confirmed there will be a transition period for communities who may have to comply with any new EU tariff and check rules.

The first face-to-face meeting between Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson may happen next week, it was confirmed.

Elsewhere, the arrival of Mr Pence on Irish shores is expected to help strengthen Ireland’s position on Brexit and the backstop.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney met Mr Pence last night, ahead of his visit to Dublin today and Clare.

Mr Coveney said: