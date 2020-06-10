Govt talks: 'If I was working in the Department of Children, I'd prepare for it not being around much longer'

Those working for the Department of Children and Youth Affairs should prepare for the worst, according to a source in government formation talks.

It's understood Fianna Fáil have been fighting to replace the department with a department of higher education and research, separate from the Department of Education.

The Department of Children would then be moved under the remit of the Department of Education, in the proposals put forward by Micheál Martin's party.

Fianna Fáil sources argue that in order to create internationally competitive universities that perform the kind of research that drives innovation and boosts the economy, a new department must be founded and properly funded.

The idea has been bolstered by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government turning to experts from Irish universities and research labs for advice, with Fianna Fáil sources expecting the public more in favour of the idea now more than ever.

It's understood Fine Gael, who created the department in 2011, have pointed out the severe logistical difficulties in amalgamating the two departments, but have not ruled out the idea in talks.

One source from the talks said: "There are other issues they care more about".

The Green Party disagree with the potential move, arguing to remove the Ministry, and putting children's issues, such as child poverty, and foster care under the remit of the Education Department would be a regressive step, a view shared by current Children's Minister Katherine Zappone.

When asked about the reports by RTÉ radio, Ms Zappone said: "Any move to eradicate the position would bring Ireland back to an era when children were seen and not heard."

Fianna Fáil have argued in talks that a junior ministry would be created for the role, however the Green TDs have argued that this would heap pressure on the portfolio, likely with less funding than required, and children's issues further pushed to the back burner, with important oversight on issues like The Mother and Baby Homes inquiry, under the remit of Education.

"It's not been agreed yet, however, if I was in that department, I'd prepare for it not being around much longer," a talks source said.

"As a department, it hasn't been productive or supported, and Fine Gael never made it a priority, so this hasn't been seen as a big trade-off, Fine Gael seem happy enough with the suggestion."