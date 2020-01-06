Govt 'stands over its decision' to commemorate members of the RIC - Varadkar

A defiant Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government “stands over its decision” to commemorate members of the RIC, saying it is a “shame” some people are boycotting events.

Controversy has arisen over the decision to commemorate Irish men and women who were officers in the forces of the Crown 100 years ago, with several Lord Mayors saying they are refusing to attend.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said he is “disappointed” by the decision of some council leaders to stay away from planned events.

“I have to say, I'm disappointed to hear that some people are going to boycott the event. I think that is regrettable,” he said.

“I remember 10 or 15 years ago was very controversial to commemorate the deaths of soldiers in World War One, because some people felt that they shouldn't be remembered because they fought for the British, That has changed, thankfully,” he added.

“Almost everyone thinks it makes sense, right and proper to remember Irish people soldiers who died in the First World War. And I think the same thing really applies to police officers.

Pollice officers who were killed, Catholic and Protestant alike, who were members of the RIC in the DMP, many of whose families are still alive and remember them. So, I think it's a shame that people are boycotting but the government stands over the decision to hold the event.

He said of those council leaders not attending to allow someone from their councils to attend in their place.

“I suppose that someone taking a decision not to attend, I would ask them if they if they're not going to attend to least allow somebody from their council to attend.

"So it's often the case that a public event that if the mayor or Cathaoirleach does not attend then the Leas Cathaoirleach does,” he said.

“If they want to take a personal decision not to attend, that's their decision, but there may be other people in their city or in their county who feel differently and would like to have these men recognized and perhaps those mayors and those Cathaoirligh who are not attending could ask someone to deputize for sure that would be good,” he added.