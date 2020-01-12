News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt spent over €5,000 to bring Lisa Smith back

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 08:42 AM

The Department of Foreign Affairs spent more than €5,000 on the operation to bring Lisa Smith back to Ireland.

According to the Sunday Independent, the costs covered travel and accommodation for the team of officials involved in the three-day mission.

The former soldier, who left Ireland and married after she converted to Islam, had been found in a Syrian refugee camp, and after a trek to Turkey with her daughter, aged two, she was brought back to Ireland on December 1.

The former Defence Forces member is accused of membership of ISIS, but denies the charge.

Smith, who was being held in Limerick Prison, was granted bail on appeal last month with strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

She has asked for the terrorism case against her to be dropped.

