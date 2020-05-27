Govt social welfare bill rises by more than €6bn since pandemic began

Social welfare subsidies are estimated to cost €28.04 billion in 2020, 32% higher than estimated in 2019.

The new figures, released by the Department of Social Protection, show an increase of €6.84 billion from December's estimate, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the almost total shutdown of the economy since March this year.

The introduction of the emergency Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is estimated to cost €2.2bn, which has fallen to 579,400 claimants this week as some sectors of the economy return to work - a drop of 5,200.

Expenditure on jobseeker’s - which includes Jobseeker’s Allowance, Jobseeker’s Benefit and Jobseeker’s Benefit (Self-Employed) - has doubled since the coronavirus outbreak, and accounts for 14.8% of the Department’s overall expenditure in 2020.

This is an increase of €2.1bn or 112.2% on the original 2020 estimate published in December 2019.

The allocation for Rent Supplement has seen an increase of €39.4m on the 2019 provisional estimate.

The Government said this increase is due to: a) €35.3m due to higher recipient numbers due to the impact of the Covid-19 public health emergency on the economy, and an additional 6,490 recipients of Rent Supplement in 2020.

The additional provision is made up as follows: €2.23 billion for Pandemic Unemployment Payment

€2.073 billion for Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

€74 million for enhanced Covid-19 Illness Benefit

An additional €1.18 billion for Jobseeker’s Benefit

An additional €975.3 million for Jobseeker’s Allowance

An additional €44.5 million for Redundancy Payments (informed by the Live Register assumptions);

An additional €8.9 million for Insolvency Payments (informed by the Live Register assumptions);

An additional €34 million which provided an extension of 4 weeks in the fuel season from mid-April to mid-May of this year;

An additional €98.9 million for Back to School Clothing and Footwear allowance;

An additional €70 million for Rent Supplement (upward pressure on recipients arising from higher unemployment);

An additional 1,000 places on both Community Employment and TUS costing €5.5 million net of underlying transfer of funding from Jobseeker’s Allowance.

The gross cost will be €15.5m.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty will brief the Dáil on the issue, after an argument between the opposition and the Government today.

The Government had asked the Dáil to vote on the new estimates despite the new estimates not being provided to TDs to study beforehand.

Concerns were raised about the ending of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, which the Taoiseach assured would not be ending soon, and would be extended.

He assured the chamber that they were only asking for approval of estimates to release more money to the Department of Social Protection in order to ensure the payments could be made.

"It is the intention of the government to extend the PUP beyond June 8," Mr Varadkar said.

"But that's not what the estimate vote is about, it's about the Department being able to pay existing payments after June 8," said the Taoiseach.