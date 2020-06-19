Govt set to lift lockdown restrictions for theatres, gyms and sports ahead of schedule

The Government is set to announce further easing of Covid-19 restrictions later today, with restrictions on hairdressers, theatres, gyms and sports expected to be lifted ahead of schedule.

The timeframes will be pushed forward by a number of weeks as part of the coalition's plan to speed up the virus lockdown exit plan.

Sporting activity is expected to resume on June 29 under plans being discussed by Cabinet today.

The recommendations are among those sent forward by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It is expected that the reopening of hairdressers and barbers will also be brought forward by the Government.

Gatherings of up to 50 are also expected to be allowed indoors from 29 June under the proposals set to be tabled at Cabinet.

This could rise to 100 later in July.

For outdoor events, these will be allowed crowds of 200 permitted from 29 June and this would increase to 500 from 20 July.

Emergency health authorities have said that the disease in the country is at a low level and very stable.

Other issues being discussed by Cabinet are understood to centre around an easing of restrictions-earlier than planned-around theatres, cinemas, gyms and larger social gatherings.