CORONAVIRUS

Govt reveals almost 20,000 people made Covid-19 payment claim by mistake

File photo of Liz Canavan.
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 11:41 AM

The Government has again pleaded with the public not to go to holiday homes or make unnecessary travel during the Easter holidays.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, said: “If you do all of the work you put in so far to suppress the virus won’t be enough.

“The only way to slow the spread is to stay at home.

“It’s hard but we need to continue what we are doing to protect our lives and those on the front line.”

Ms Canavan also said that some 19,000 people who were claiming the Covid-19 pandemic payment of €350 a week are closing their claims.

A total of 507,000 people have been using the scheme.

Ms Canavan said that thousands of people closed their claim as they were not aware their employer had registered to use the wage subsidy scheme.

She said the claims were made in error and the payments are being paid back to the department.

Ms Canavan also said the Department of Employment is carrying out checks to ensure all payments are warranted.

HSE sending teams to nursing homes as Minister reveals 'serious concern' over Covid-19 clusters

Ms Canavan said that students expecting to graduate this year will be prioritised.

She said the Government is focused on running both sets of State exams for the junior and Leaving Certs.

“The Minister for Education (Joe McHugh) has said he would prefer to see students get at least two weeks’ class time in school before they have to sit any exams,” she added.

“We know that students and families need clarity on this and we know you are feeling a lot of pressure.

We are asking you to keep studying and keep focused.

“The national emergency public emergency team will meet again at the end of this week and the minister would hope to be in a position to provide clarity on the junior cycle and Leaving Cert in the coming days.”

Post offices to close on Saturday to give staff 'well-earned break'

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus