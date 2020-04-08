Govt reveals almost 20,000 people made Covid-19 payment claim by mistake

The Government has again pleaded with the public not to go to holiday homes or make unnecessary travel during the Easter holidays.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, said: “If you do all of the work you put in so far to suppress the virus won’t be enough.

“The only way to slow the spread is to stay at home.

“It’s hard but we need to continue what we are doing to protect our lives and those on the front line.”

Ms Canavan also said that some 19,000 people who were claiming the Covid-19 pandemic payment of €350 a week are closing their claims.

A total of 507,000 people have been using the scheme.

Ms Canavan said that thousands of people closed their claim as they were not aware their employer had registered to use the wage subsidy scheme.

She said the claims were made in error and the payments are being paid back to the department.

Ms Canavan also said the Department of Employment is carrying out checks to ensure all payments are warranted.

Ms Canavan said that students expecting to graduate this year will be prioritised.

She said the Government is focused on running both sets of State exams for the junior and Leaving Certs.

“The Minister for Education (Joe McHugh) has said he would prefer to see students get at least two weeks’ class time in school before they have to sit any exams,” she added.

“We know that students and families need clarity on this and we know you are feeling a lot of pressure.

We are asking you to keep studying and keep focused.

“The national emergency public emergency team will meet again at the end of this week and the minister would hope to be in a position to provide clarity on the junior cycle and Leaving Cert in the coming days.”