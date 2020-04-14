News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Govt publishes report on young Travellers in Ireland

Govt publishes report on young Travellers in Ireland
The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 04:01 PM

Around 18,000 young Travellers were living in Ireland in 2016, according to a new report from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

They made up 1.15% of the total population aged 24 or younger in 2016.

The report finds that infant mortality rates are still higher for Travellers at 7.4 compared to the 2008 figure of 3.9 for the general population.

It also shows that 55.9% of of Travellers aged 15 to 24 in 2016 were working. This compares to 32.5% for the general population in that age group.

Most Travellers who were younger than 24 that year lived in Galway with 1,541, followed closely by South Dublin, with 1,347.

Another key finding of the report shows that around 3,080 Travellers and 688 Roma attending an Early Years Service in 2017/2018.

The report also found that Traveller women tend to have children earlier than the rest of the population, with 7% of those aged between 15 and 19 having given birth to one or more children in 2016. This compares to 1% of the total female population in the same age group.

Almost 23% of young Travellers were married, compared to just 1.2% of the whole population aged 15 to 24.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, who published the report, said: “This report will be a valuable resource, providing vital insights and information for policy-makers on children and young people who are members of the Traveller community in Ireland.”

The report brought together data from sources including the CSO’s Census of Population, the Department of Education and Skills, the All Ireland Traveller Health Survey, Pobal, the Health Behaviour in School Aged Children Survey, and the OECD PISA survey.

READ MORE

Defence Forces enter €130,000 deal to randomly drug test members - hair samples to be used for first time

More on this topic

Report recommends reserved place in Seanad for members of Traveller communityReport recommends reserved place in Seanad for members of Traveller community

Report finds laws play part in violence between Traveller familiesReport finds laws play part in violence between Traveller families

Travellers in Galway living with sinking kitchensTravellers in Galway living with sinking kitchens

Traveller organisation urge politicians to learn from senator's offensive online remarksTraveller organisation urge politicians to learn from senator's offensive online remarks


TravellersTOPIC: Travellers

More in this Section

More than 100 Covid-19 lockdown fines imposed in NorthMore than 100 Covid-19 lockdown fines imposed in North

PSNI launch murder probe after Fermanagh teen’s deathPSNI launch murder probe after Fermanagh teen’s death

HSE: We will clear backlog of Covid-19 tests this weekHSE: We will clear backlog of Covid-19 tests this week

'It's just window-dressing': SF say €1m mental health investment an effort to get 'cheap headlines''It's just window-dressing': SF say €1m mental health investment an effort to get 'cheap headlines'


Lifestyle

Burning Man has been cancelled… sort of.Burning Man 2020: How does the world’s most free-spirited festival move online?

Who needs a passport when you’ve got those old guidebooks?5 ways to get your travel fix during the pandemic

Eve Kelliher invites you to join her on a virtual couch this evening to see which homeowner will take the spoils.It’s the day of reckoning for Home of the Year finalists

The last thing the doorbell should be doing right now is making a noise. I looked at my wife and could tell she was thinking the same thing — the coronavirus is calling to our house.Lockdown Dad: 'I’m still doing PE with Joe Wicks. The difference is I’m doing it by myself now'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »