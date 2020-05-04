News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt pledges another €18m to help global fight against Covid-19

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 03:31 PM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that the Government is to give €18m as part of global efforts to defeat the coronavirus.

Mr Varadkar made the promise today at the EU Global Coronavirus Response Event.

The money is being set aside in support of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, for use between 2021 and 2025 and will ensure that any vaccines will be procured and sent to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries.

Today's announcement brings the total that Ireland has already committed to combat Covid-19 to €78m.

The money will be used to support the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund among others.

The Taoiseach said: “The only way we can defeat a global threat is by working together on a multilateral basis. Ireland and the European Union are committed to doing exactly that.

“Working together we can develop an effective vaccine, effective treatments, testing systems that work, diagnostics and therapeutics. Ireland wants to play its part in this effort.

“Sooner or later we will defeat this virus. We will develop the vaccine that prevents it and the medicines that treat the disease. It is really important that nobody in the world is left out when that happens.”

