Govt not spending the State's 'embarrassment of riches' on keeping people alive, claim cyclists

Cyclists in Dublin have taken part in a visually dramatic protest outside government buildings.

Up to 100 of them held signs that read 'Stop Killing Cyclists' while they laid on the ground on Kildare Street with their bikes this afternoon.

Seven cyclists have been killed in Ireland since the start of this year.

Oisin O'Connor from iBike Dublin is accusing the Government of refusing to spend money on making roads safer.

A protest to highlight cyclists who have been killed on Irish roads is now taking place outside the Dail pic.twitter.com/fYX4QbSUxs — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) November 6, 2019

Mr O'Connor said: "We are currently taking in the largest amount of tax in the history of the State and we are not spending it to keep people alive.

"People are dying on the streets and we are not spending the embarrassment of riches that we have on simple investments."

Mr O'Connor added a lack of proper cycle lanes is a major problem for all road users.

He said: "You'll make at least one mistake a week out there driving your car, I would as well. We need to make sure that when people make mistakes driving, there are no cyclists or pedestrians beside them.

"There should be no risk of a motor vehicle hitting a person walking or a person cycling."