News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Govt not spending the State's 'embarrassment of riches' on keeping people alive, claim cyclists

Govt not spending the State's 'embarrassment of riches' on keeping people alive, claim cyclists
The protest in Dublin today. Pic: rollingnews
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Cyclists in Dublin have taken part in a visually dramatic protest outside government buildings.

Up to 100 of them held signs that read 'Stop Killing Cyclists' while they laid on the ground on Kildare Street with their bikes this afternoon.

Seven cyclists have been killed in Ireland since the start of this year.

Oisin O'Connor from iBike Dublin is accusing the Government of refusing to spend money on making roads safer.

Mr O'Connor said: "We are currently taking in the largest amount of tax in the history of the State and we are not spending it to keep people alive.

"People are dying on the streets and we are not spending the embarrassment of riches that we have on simple investments."

READ MORE

Bus Éireann provides extra security on Cork route following rape threats to driver

Mr O'Connor added a lack of proper cycle lanes is a major problem for all road users.

He said: "You'll make at least one mistake a week out there driving your car, I would as well. We need to make sure that when people make mistakes driving, there are no cyclists or pedestrians beside them.

"There should be no risk of a motor vehicle hitting a person walking or a person cycling."

More on this topic

Less than 5% of cyclists believe Cork infrastructure is fit for purposeLess than 5% of cyclists believe Cork infrastructure is fit for purpose

Drivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next monthDrivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next month

Cork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists sayCork has gone from leader to laggard in delivery of biking infrastructure, cyclists say

Ireland’s Shannon McCurley wins silver at European Track ChampionshipsIreland’s Shannon McCurley wins silver at European Track Championships


cyclingtransportTOPIC: Cycling

More in this Section

One-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposalsOne-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposals

Secretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultantsSecretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultants

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


Lifestyle

Clare Meade knows all about cats — so much so that she’s founded a hospital that tailored exactly around their needs. It’s the subject of a new RTÉ series, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Feline Better: The cat hospital tailored exactly around their needs

Sausages are pretty much an Irish staple, apparently we eat 15,000 of them a year.Currabinny Cooks: How to cook up an affordable midweek dinner - with sausages

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »