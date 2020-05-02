Govt needs to allow elderly take part in decision-making around Covid-19 restrictions, says charity

There is a call on the Government to consult with older people before making decisions on the coronavirus restrictions.

Age Action has welcomed the move to allow over 70s who are cocooning outdoors to exercise from Tuesday.

CEO Paddy Connolly said the restrictions have been very challenging for older people who are usually very involved in their community.

Mr Connolly said: "It's not good on lots of levels and one of the reasons it is so challenging for older people is because they are so active, they are active in their own lives, they do a huge amount of volunteering.

"So, the very fact that they couldn't be active is a great challenge for them and I think it's an important development that that has changed, but we now need to move on and start engaging older people in how we plan for the future."