Govt may face constitutional crisis over Seanad's ability to pass laws next month

The Government faces a potential constitutional crisis amid confusion about whether new laws can be passed after next week.

A new Seanad will be elected at the end of the month, and there is conflicting opinion on whether Senators will be able to meet before a new government is formed.

Eleven members of the Seanad are appointed by the Taoiseach, but Leo Varadkar cannot do this as outgoing Taoiseach.

Some TDs and Senators believe the Seanad cannot sit without those members, meaning no new laws could be passed after next week until a government is formed.

It comes after the bill granting the Government emergency powers of detention during the coronavirus crisis was today passed in the Dáil and Seanad.