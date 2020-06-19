News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Govt extends ban on evictions and rent increases into July

Govt extends ban on evictions and rent increases into July
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Friday, June 19, 2020 - 05:53 PM

Cabinet has agreed to extend the ban on rent rises and evictions, keeping the emergency measures in place for several extra weeks.

The restrictions on landlords were due to expire at the end of this month.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy did indicate in recent weeks that he expected to keep the emergency pandemic measures in place for a longer period, especially with so many people out of work.

Government sources have confirmed that the dual ban will be extended further until July 20.

Opposition parties have suggested that some kind of rent debt relief system will need to be examined by the next government, given that many tenants who have been unable to pay monthly rates will be unable to source funds for their arrears.

The Government first introduced the ban on rent rises and evictions in March. The rules were put in place for three months.

The proposed coalition of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens have not set out how they would deal with the arrears in rents or possibly, if a government is agreed, when normal landlord-tenant rules would be reapplied.

READ MORE

Two weather warnings issued for tomorrow

More on this topic

Ireland pushes for more EU Covid emergency fundsIreland pushes for more EU Covid emergency funds

Larger gatherings to be allowed as Taoiseach redraws roadmap to exit lockdownLarger gatherings to be allowed as Taoiseach redraws roadmap to exit lockdown

Spike in Covid-19 cases at hotspot popular with Irish tourists risks Algarve reopening plansSpike in Covid-19 cases at hotspot popular with Irish tourists risks Algarve reopening plans

Yoga studios call for government to reduce VAT rate to save industryYoga studios call for government to reduce VAT rate to save industry

rentmortgagecoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up