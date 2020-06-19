Govt extends ban on evictions and rent increases into July

Cabinet has agreed to extend the ban on rent rises and evictions, keeping the emergency measures in place for several extra weeks.

The restrictions on landlords were due to expire at the end of this month.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy did indicate in recent weeks that he expected to keep the emergency pandemic measures in place for a longer period, especially with so many people out of work.

Government sources have confirmed that the dual ban will be extended further until July 20.

Opposition parties have suggested that some kind of rent debt relief system will need to be examined by the next government, given that many tenants who have been unable to pay monthly rates will be unable to source funds for their arrears.

The Government first introduced the ban on rent rises and evictions in March. The rules were put in place for three months.

The proposed coalition of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens have not set out how they would deal with the arrears in rents or possibly, if a government is agreed, when normal landlord-tenant rules would be reapplied.