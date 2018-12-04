Govt expected to give green light to body to tackle white collar crime

A new body aimed at tackling white collar crime is expected to get the go-ahead from Government today.

Cabinet Ministers are considering changes that would establish the ODCE as a standalone organisation.

Reform of the ODCE has come under scrutiny since the acquittal of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán Fitzpatrick last year.

The organisation looks like it will now be set up as an independent body called the Corporate Enforcement Authority.

The agency will have new authority including enhanced search and entry powers and enhanced ability to gain access to electronic records.

It comes after a number of investigative shortcomings highlighted in the wake of the Seán Fitzpatrick trial and acquittal.

Cabinet Ministers are considering a note on the shortcomings in that investigation and a summary has been published.

It says the ODCE investigation fell below appropriate standards at the time, but that there have been changes since.

It says in 2008 they had civilian staff who were not trained taking witness statements, but that staff now benefit from garda training.

It also warns the agency needs a greater skills base, more experience in its ranks and to manage risk better.

- Digital Desk