Govt establishes voting rights extension referendum commission

By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 12:01 PM

A commission has been set up to advise on a referendum on extending voting rights to Irish citizens living abroad and in Northern Ireland.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney made an order establishing an independent statutory referendum commission to explain the referendum and encourage people to vote in it.

The principal function of the commission – which has been established under the Referendum Act 1998 – is to prepare, publish and distribute statements containing a general explanation of the referendum proposal.

It will also promote awareness of the referendum and encourage the electorate to vote.

Irish citizens living abroad and in Northern Ireland would be able to vote in presidential elections from 2025 onward if it passes.

Mr Justice David Barniville has been nominated to act as chairman to the commission.

The other members are the Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy, the Ombudsman Peter Tyndall, the clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan and clerk of the Seanad Martin Groves.

The Government approved a bill to hold the referendum back in June.

‘Stringent new rules’ will add thousands to cost of home renovations

- Press Association


Irelandpolitics

