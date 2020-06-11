News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt contacts UAE authorities over Fury-Joshua fight organised by Daniel Kinahan

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 02:25 PM

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been in touch with authorities in the UAE over a boxing fight organised by Daniel Kinahan.

The Dublin man was described in court previously as playing an "integral part" in organising the supply of illegal drugs into Ireland.

He was name-checked by Tyson Fury when his two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua was announced this week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil the government has made contact with authorities in the UAE over the fights.

"I was rather taken aback to see Tyson Fury and his video the other day and just dropping in that name that you mentioned as if this was not somebody who has quite a chequered history in this state and elsewhere," said Mr Varadkar.

"While I cannot comment on any particular Garda operation, I can certainly assure you that there has been contact between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the United Arab Emirates about that matter."

TOPIC: Crime

