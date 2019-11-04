News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Govt 'considering' its refusal to disclose payments in €14bn Apple appeal

Govt 'considering' its refusal to disclose payments in €14bn Apple appeal
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, November 04, 2019 - 05:01 PM

The Government has said it is “considering” its refusal to disclose payments to lawyers in the €14bn Apple appeal after its stance has been “completely undermined”.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, both the offices of the Data Protection Commissioner and the Information Commissioner have cast considerable doubt over the department's decision to withhold details of who it has paid because of 2018 Europe-wide data protection laws, known as GDPR.

Both offices pointed to instances, post the introduction of GDPR, where details of similar payments have been fully disclosed.

In response to queries, the department has said it “notes the comments related to the release of fee details in respect of the Apple case” contained in the Irish Examiner story.

It said that information in respect of individual Counsel’s fees which included the breakdown of payments made to individual Counsel was previously provided in parliamentary questions seeking information on fees paid in the Apple State aid case. These details were provided in the interest of transparency and accountability.

Advice was sought from the Office of the Attorney General on the implications of GDPR on the issuing of information in relation to payments made to individuals. “Taking account of that advice, the Department is now constrained from releasing information relating to particular fees paid to individual Counsel,” the department said.

However, the statement concluded by saying: “The Department is considering the matter further.”

It has been claimed the Department of Finance's refusal to disclose payments to lawyers involved in the €14bn Apple appeal is to hide “double payments” to state employees, which are not allowed.

Labour TD Alan Kelly has been seeking details of payments to the lawyers acting on behalf of the State but has been refused because the department said it is precluded from doing so because of GDPR.

Mr Kelly, speaking today, said he is demanding answers from the Department given the public commentary from both Commissions.

"There is no basis for this and I have tabled a series of parliamentary questions in order to seek the answers. This information should be in the public domain," he said.

Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman Michael McGrath has said any spending of public funds must be transparent and open.

“Where public money is involved, the public has a right to know who is benefitting from such payments,” he told the Irish Examiner.

READ MORE

Ex junior minister Ivor Callely running a second-hand car business, court hears

More on this topic

‘State can fully disclose Apple legal bill’‘State can fully disclose Apple legal bill’

Dept refuses to detail law costs: Secrecy on fees is not tolerableDept refuses to detail law costs: Secrecy on fees is not tolerable

Stiglitz: Ireland not a good EU citizen over tax ratesStiglitz: Ireland not a good EU citizen over tax rates

Government backs Apple: Appeal is not in long-term best interestGovernment backs Apple: Appeal is not in long-term best interest


AppleTaxGDPRTOPIC: Apple tax

More in this Section

Insurers urged to update ‘discriminatory’ HIV policiesInsurers urged to update ‘discriminatory’ HIV policies

Nearly 600 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsNearly 600 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

'Level of efforts' to repatriate Lisa Smith questioned 'Level of efforts' to repatriate Lisa Smith questioned

SDLP not fielding candidates in three seats in bid to stop DUP BrexiteersSDLP not fielding candidates in three seats in bid to stop DUP Brexiteers


Lifestyle

The actor has revealed her latest fashion collection and it’s all about glitz and glamour.This is what you should be wearing this party season, according to Michelle Keegan

The former Great British Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about her distrust of bananas.2 minutes with Kim-Joy – whose last meal on earth would preferably be a banquet

Move over spider plant – we have amazing bat flowers, a palm tree and an air plant jellyfish.Check out these 7 weird and wonderful houseplants

The TV presenter and self-confessed beauty buff reveals all to Katie Wright.Laura Whitmore shares her beauty secrets, from flawless foundation to the perfect red lipstick

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »