Govt concerned about businesses using 'loopholes' to reopen earlier

Gardaí say people are complying with the Covid-19 restrictions since measures were eased, but authorities are also appealing to the public not to breach the guidelines on reopening the country.

Department of Taoiseach assistant secretary general Liz Canavan said the public could "not fully relax" as the country was only in phase one of the roadmap to exit lockdown.

While the fine weather made this "even more difficult", she said people need to have patience and some were "right to be worried" that any mistakes could set the country back.

People should go swimming or to parks and limit their time at such outdoor locations in order to help limit the spread of the virus, Ms Canavan said.

There is also a concern about businesses reopening earlier than planned, and using “loopholes”.

She said even if they apply safety protocols, they cannot open unless they are allowed to do so under the roadmap.

It was not just about safety, but about volumes of people moving around, she said speaking at government buildings this morning.

Gardaí had confirmed that people were mainly complying with restrictions since some were eased on Monday for work outdoor activities.

However, there have been 240 incidents where gardaí had used emergency Covid-19 powers since early April, she explained.