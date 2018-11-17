Home»ireland

Govt commissions report into sexual violence to be completed in two years

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 10:20 AM

The Government has confirmed plans to commission a second SAVI report into sexual violence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he will bring proposals to Cabinet by the end of the month.

The first SAVI report was an in-depth look at sexual abuse and violence in Ireland and was published in 2002.

Minister Flanagan said the new report will cost around €1m and will take two years to complete.

He said: "Very concerned about recent reports of cases in that area. I'm very concerned when it's put to me that women who follow up on sexual crimes are described as brave and courageous. That should not be the case.

"Every crime should be reported, should be investigated and should be followed through on."


KEYWORDS

Sexual violenceIrelandSAVI

Related Articles

Proposals on an updated sexual violence report to be brought to Cabinet

Here's the truth about false accusations of sexual violence

More sex and hate crimes reported, garda figures show

Rape: Why not believe the woman?

More in this Section

Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos wins Tipperary Peace Award

Children in Cork residential care centre pepper-sprayed during call out by gardaí, report finds

PSNI find weapons haul on top of hot boiler which caught fire in Belfast

High Court orders couple to remove protective seawall breakwater that blocked public access to beach


Breaking Stories

Wishlist: Colour Christmas gifts for the home

Live by the book or create your own wonderful outlook

Interiors are brought back to book

Significant winter auctions of Irish art are under way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »