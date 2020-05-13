Govt cancels childcare scheme for frontline workers

The Government has cancelled the temporary childcare scheme that was in place for essential healthcare workers.

Minister Katherine Zappone has said it is due to only six providers signing up for the initiative, which she says is clearly unlikely to change.

They gave four main reasons for the low sign-up rate.

They include availability of insurance cover;

concerns about possible virus transmission;

difficulties in meeting employer responsibilities in relation to breaks and rest periods;

concerns about a lack of protection for staff working alone.

The proposal would have seen childcare workers look after the children of healthcare staff for €90 a week per family.

Funds would have also covered associated employer costs as well as a management overhead to provide for supervision and support.

The minister insisted the home-based approach met public health requirements.

“It was a temporary response in an emergency situation which required participants to operate outside of their normal environments,” said her department.

“The minister acknowledged the efforts both within her own department and externally to get the scheme up and running.

“She had sincerely hoped that it would be possible to deliver such a scheme successfully and so ease some of the burden on our frontline health workers.

“Unfortunately this has not proved to be the case.”

The Government said it is committed to developing solutions to issues surrounding childcare before the phased reopening of early learning and childcare facilities on June 29.