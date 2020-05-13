News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Govt cancels childcare scheme for frontline workers

Govt cancels childcare scheme for frontline workers
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 09:41 PM

The Government has cancelled the temporary childcare scheme that was in place for essential healthcare workers.

Minister Katherine Zappone has said it is due to only six providers signing up for the initiative, which she says is clearly unlikely to change.

They gave four main reasons for the low sign-up rate.

    They include

  • availability of insurance cover;

  • concerns about possible virus transmission;

  • difficulties in meeting employer responsibilities in relation to breaks and rest periods;

  • concerns about a lack of protection for staff working alone.

The proposal would have seen childcare workers look after the children of healthcare staff for €90 a week per family.

Funds would have also covered associated employer costs as well as a management overhead to provide for supervision and support.

The minister insisted the home-based approach met public health requirements.

“It was a temporary response in an emergency situation which required participants to operate outside of their normal environments,” said her department.

“The minister acknowledged the efforts both within her own department and externally to get the scheme up and running.

“She had sincerely hoped that it would be possible to deliver such a scheme successfully and so ease some of the burden on our frontline health workers.

“Unfortunately this has not proved to be the case.”

The Government said it is committed to developing solutions to issues surrounding childcare before the phased reopening of early learning and childcare facilities on June 29.

READ MORE

Social Democrats to stay out of government over FF/FG's 'business as usual’ approach

More on this topic

Potentially ‘years’ before virus is under control – expertsPotentially ‘years’ before virus is under control – experts

Over 600 asylum seekers moved to different site over social distancing fearsOver 600 asylum seekers moved to different site over social distancing fears

Driving and NCT tests not likely to return any time soon - Shane Ross Driving and NCT tests not likely to return any time soon - Shane Ross

'Roadmap' for ending Covid-19 restrictions on track as deaths today lowest since March 30 'Roadmap' for ending Covid-19 restrictions on track as deaths today lowest since March 30


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19childcareTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up