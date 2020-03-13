Govt asks HSE to identify 10,000 more beds in worst-case Covid-19 planning

The HSE has been asked to identify up to 10,000 beds for coronavirus cases as part of a contingency plan for a worst-case scenario.

According to documents seen by RTÉ News, the beds would be in various locations, such as existing health facilities, student accommodation, hotel rooms and military sites.

It has been suggested that the Garda training facility in Templemore may also be used for treatment.

The HSE would also redeploy staff and recall retired workers to help out with Covid-19 measures.

Twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus were announced by health officials last night. There are now 70 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. Six people are in intensive care.

Twenty-two of the new cases were associated with local transmission. Two cases were due to community transmission and three were associated with travel.

