News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Govt asks HSE to identify 10,000 more beds in worst-case Covid-19 planning

Govt asks HSE to identify 10,000 more beds in worst-case Covid-19 planning
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 08:23 AM

The HSE has been asked to identify up to 10,000 beds for coronavirus cases as part of a contingency plan for a worst-case scenario.

According to documents seen by RTÉ News, the beds would be in various locations, such as existing health facilities, student accommodation, hotel rooms and military sites.

It has been suggested that the Garda training facility in Templemore may also be used for treatment.

The HSE would also redeploy staff and recall retired workers to help out with Covid-19 measures.

Twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus were announced by health officials last night. There are now 70 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. Six people are in intensive care.

Twenty-two of the new cases were associated with local transmission. Two cases were due to community transmission and three were associated with travel.

READ MORE

Covid-19: Public health specialist suggests using civil servants to ramp up contact tracing

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

More on this topic

Vaccine Group says it is working to prevent Covid-19 in animalsVaccine Group says it is working to prevent Covid-19 in animals

Coronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy HuntCoronavirus: UK strategy is ‘concerning’, says Jeremy Hunt

Covid-19: Public health specialist suggests using civil servants to ramp up contact tracingCovid-19: Public health specialist suggests using civil servants to ramp up contact tracing

Formula One season could be suspended until June due to coronavirus outbreakFormula One season could be suspended until June due to coronavirus outbreak


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus