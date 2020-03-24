The Government has announced more measures in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19

At a press briefing, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said they have announced new restrictions in a "great national effort" to counter the spread of coronavirus.

The new guidelines for movement, which will run until April 19, include a ban on gatherings of more than four people, all non-essential travel, with the government advising citizens to only leave their homes for essential work, going to the supermarket or medical facilities.

"Stay at home if at all possible," The Taoiseach said.

"Individuals should work from home if possible and all non-essential indoor visits to other people's homes should be avoided.

"We cannot stop the virus but we can push it back, all of our resources are being deployed in the national effort."

Mr Varadkar started by saying that the there are three types of measures on the way: a new expert group to be established, new financial support measures, and new emergency legislation to be enacted by the end of the week.

He has advised that people to stay at home, if at all possible, and said they can only leave home to go to work, go to shops for essential supplies or exercise, while visits to other people's homes should be avoided and social gatherings of more than four people should be avoided also.

Mr Varadkar said: "We need to do more. I'm asking you to stay at home if at all possible to buy us time".

"You should only leave home to go to work if necessary, and to get supplies. Non essential visits to other's homes are to be avoided."

The measures will formalise what has already caused disruption for restaurants, cafés, hairdressers, theatres and clubs a range of other service sectors regarded as non-essential, with the government now formally advising they should now close.

All non-essential retail outlets are to close, while others to limit capacity for social distancing.

All theatres, clubs, hairdressers are to shut, while hotels are to restrict occupancy as much as possible.

All cafes and restaurants should restrict their operations to take away only.

Construction workers in Dublin today. Pic: Collins.

The Taoiseach also said construction sites and factories do not have to be shut but physical distancing can be employed.

He also said that no travel within or outside Ireland should happen unless it is absolutely necessary, while all planned cruise ship travel to Ireland will cease.

All sporting events, both indoor and outdoor, and taking part behind closed doors will cease.

An increased presence of park rangers and gardai in public spaces will increase to ensure implementation of social distancing.

"Let's play out part to ensure they're not needed at all," the Taoiseach added.

It has also emerged that schools across Ireland will not reopen after Friday.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says that although schools are closed up to March 29, they will not be opening immediately after that.

As expected, an increase in the weekly emergency Covid-19 welfare payment was announced. It will go up from €203 to €350 a week.

Employees and the self-employed who have lost all their work because of the coronavirus can get that payment.

It has also approved a scheme for the government to pay up to 70% of a workers' salary - as long as the employer pays the other 30%.

That will be capped at €410 a week, or a €38,000 salary a year, from the Government and is designed to keep as many people in employment as possible while the crisis continues.

"The cost of all of this will be great, but we can bear it and we will be able to pay it back and we do so willingly because it is the right thing to do," the Taoiseach said.

"The self employed will also be covered, I know how worried they are at the moment, the government will do everything we can to sustain you."

A framework agreement with private hospitals has been agreed, meaning they will operate as public hospitals for the duration of the emergency, which they have agreed to do on a not-for-profit basis, after consultation with the government.

The Taoiseach said: "This is not a lockdown."

Educational institutions, including schools and creches were closed almost two weeks ago after Mr Varadkar was advised by top medical officers that it would be essential in limiting the spread of coronavirus.

Joe McHugh has stated that the main focus of his department is having the state exams sit as normal in the June 3-23 period.

Last week it was announced the 2020 Leaving Cert and Junior Cert oral and practical examinations had been cancelled, and all students who had been due to take the tests would be awarded full marks for that portion of the module.

The previous restrictions on pubs and universities will all be extended.

Emergency legislation to impose a three-month rent freeze and a ban on evictions was approved by cabinet on Tuesday morning, and will be dealt with this week by the Dáil, when it sits on Thursday and is likely to be approved by the Seanad on Friday.

However Sinn Féin's Housing spokesman Eoin Ó'Broin has indicated that he will be tabling amendments the legislation.