Govt announces €3.7bn package to 'give confidence to employers to retain workers' after Covid-19 epidemic

A multi-billion euro wage package will see the government pay up to €410 a week of wages while workers and the self-employed who have lost jobs from the virus will also see payments increased.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that the emergency wage measures were designed to try and keep people in jobs to avoid even worse economic difficulties in future.

The wage subsidies and increased jobless payments for workers will cost the State some €3.7bn over a 12-week period.

Cabinet agreed the measures today after other countries, including the UK and Denmark also introduced such protections.

As part of the package, the government will pay a temporary wage subsidy of 70% of take home pay up to a maximum weekly tax free amount of €410 per week to help affected companies keep paying their employees.

Employers must self-declare to Revenue that they have experienced significant negative economic disruption due to Covid-19, with a minimum of 25% decline in turnover.

This scheme is open to impacted employers in all sectors.

Workers who have lost their jobs due to the crisis will receive an enhanced emergency Covid-19 unemployment payment of €350 per week, an increase from €203.

Self-employed workers will also be eligible for the Covid-19 unemployment payment of €350 directly from the Department of Social Protection.

Announcing the measures, Mr Donohoe said: “We must act now to avoid even greater economic difficulties in the future.”

He said the driving need was to provide "income support" and give "confidence to employers to retain" workers.

The "care and protection of our citizens is our abiding concern,” he added.

Ministers this afternoon confirmed that the increased welfare payment would begin from this Friday while the wage subsidies will come into place once emergency legislation is passed later this week and Revenue are then in a position to coordinate the payments.