News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Govt announces €3.7bn package to 'give confidence to employers to retain workers' after Covid-19 epidemic

Govt announces €3.7bn package to 'give confidence to employers to retain workers' after Covid-19 epidemic
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 06:13 PM

A multi-billion euro wage package will see the government pay up to €410 a week of wages while workers and the self-employed who have lost jobs from the virus will also see payments increased.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that the emergency wage measures were designed to try and keep people in jobs to avoid even worse economic difficulties in future.

The wage subsidies and increased jobless payments for workers will cost the State some €3.7bn over a 12-week period.

Cabinet agreed the measures today after other countries, including the UK and Denmark also introduced such protections.

As part of the package, the government will pay a temporary wage subsidy of 70% of take home pay up to a maximum weekly tax free amount of €410 per week to help affected companies keep paying their employees.

Employers must self-declare to Revenue that they have experienced significant negative economic disruption due to Covid-19, with a minimum of 25% decline in turnover.

This scheme is open to impacted employers in all sectors.

READ MORE

Here's a guide to the new Covid-19 restrictions with a list of essential retail outlets

Workers who have lost their jobs due to the crisis will receive an enhanced emergency Covid-19 unemployment payment of €350 per week, an increase from €203.

Self-employed workers will also be eligible for the Covid-19 unemployment payment of €350 directly from the Department of Social Protection.

Announcing the measures, Mr Donohoe said: “We must act now to avoid even greater economic difficulties in the future.”

He said the driving need was to provide "income support" and give "confidence to employers to retain" workers.

The "care and protection of our citizens is our abiding concern,” he added.

Ministers this afternoon confirmed that the increased welfare payment would begin from this Friday while the wage subsidies will come into place once emergency legislation is passed later this week and Revenue are then in a position to coordinate the payments.

READ MORE

Insurance companies' refusal to pay out claims is ‘deeply cynical’

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Hozier to play series of livestream concerts for ISPCC ChildlineHozier to play series of livestream concerts for ISPCC Childline

Up to €410 a week for staff hit by disruptionUp to €410 a week for staff hit by disruption

Taoiseach insists country is not in lockdownTaoiseach insists country is not in lockdown

We can all play our part in weeks ahead, says Mick O'DwyerWe can all play our part in weeks ahead, says Mick O'Dwyer


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus