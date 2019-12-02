News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Govt aiming to generate 70% of electricity through renewables in a decade

Govt aiming to generate 70% of electricity through renewables in a decade
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 07:48 AM

The Government is aiming to move to 70% renewable electricity by 2030.

The Environment Minister Richard Bruton has said the first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme auction has been approved.

This scheme is part of the Climate Action Plan which is the Government's proposal to give Irish people a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future.

A key part of the Plan is a move to 70% renewable electricity by 2030.

Minister Richard Bruton said Ireland is 86% reliant on fossil fuel and we must radically reduce this dependence.

Today, he is announcing the details of the first auction under the Scheme.

Installed wind capacity has grown by 50% since 2015 and he says capacity could grow further by 30% in the next three years, with solar and community participation.

The Minister adds this is the the same as powering up to 640,000 homes every day.

READ MORE

UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’

More on this topic

UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’

Pollution in Dublin 'alarming', says UCD scientist Pollution in Dublin 'alarming', says UCD scientist

Key questions answered as latest round of climate talks beginKey questions answered as latest round of climate talks begin

Countries at UN climate talks face calls for more ambitious actionCountries at UN climate talks face calls for more ambitious action


climate changerenewable energyTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Tánaiste set for visit to Middle EastTánaiste set for visit to Middle East

40% of who people went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí 40% of who people went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí

Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020

Travellers in Galway living with sinking kitchensTravellers in Galway living with sinking kitchens


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »